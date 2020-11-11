English FA chairman Greg Clarke resigns after making racist and sexist comments about ‘coloured’, gay, and female players

Football Association chairman, Greg Clarke has resigned from his position after making series of comments in a meeting in parliament on Tuesday November 10.

Clarke, 63, referred to “high-profile coloured footballers”, stating that more South Asians than Afro-Caribbeans work in the FA’s IT department because they have “different career interests”.

He also referred to gay players as making a “life choice” and claimed young female goalkeepers do not like having balls hit hard at them.

The comments Drew wife criticism from the British football circles on Tuesday with

the chairman of Kick It Out, an anti-racism organization, Sanjay Bhandari blasting Clarke for his use of what he called “lazy racist stereotypes” and “casual sexism”.

According to Sanjay, Clarke’s comments were “staggering” coming from a man in his position in world football.

Following the huge criticism and backlash, Clarke submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

A statement from…