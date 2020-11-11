Former Governor Ohakim granted N10m bail after being arraigned over ‘false information’

Former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim has been granted N10m bail after being arraigned before a federal capital territory (FCT) high court on Wednesday November 11, on a three-count charge bordering on criminal defamation.

The lawsuit filed against the former governor by the inspector-general of police centered on a land which he allegedly wanted to sell to one Chinyere Amuchienwa.

The charges read;

“In May 2019, Ohakim gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 140 of the Penal Code Laws of the Northern Nigeria. “That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false…”

Ohakim was also accused of unlawfully using the…