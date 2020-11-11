It’ll be difficult to pay workers’ salaries in 428 Federal agencies by the end of November

The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has stated that about 428 government agencies will find it difficult to pay the salaries of their workers by the end of November.

Akabueze, who raised the alarm when he appeared before Senate Committee on Public Account today November 10, blamed the development on the new minimum wage that was implemented among federal workers in January this year. He said since the introduction of the new minimum wage, most of the agencies have been struggling to pay the salaries of their workers in the last 10 months.

He, however, assured the committee that government will dip its hand into the service-wide vote to cater for the shortfall in the salaries of the affected workers in the said parastatals.