Landshop Prime Lets You Buy Land from N1,500

Landshop, Nigeria’s premier real estate development & co-investment company, has launched Landshop Prime – to transform the real estate market and address the misconception that property acquisition has to be expensive and difficult.

Most people are interested in owning property, but usually have a hard time parting with millions of naira at once to buy land or own a house; hence Landshop is closing that gap by allowing any Nigerian buy land for as low as N1,500 per square metre with GrowProperty or co-own property as a group with LandshopThrift.

Nicknamed The Smart and The Savvy, Landshop Prime is peak real estate product offering — adopting a duo of fresh ideas to introduce clients to the revolution needed for smarter, more convenience in the future of real estate.

The Smart, known as Grow Property, is transforming how property acquisition is offered to buyers. Rather than shell out millions of Naira at a go for a plot of land or house, Grow Property enables buyers…