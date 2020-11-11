‘Lionel Messi’s attitude towards Griezmann is deplorable’ – Griezmann’s former agent blasts the Barcelona superstar

Eric Olhats, former agent and advisor to World Cup-winning France star, Antoine Griezmann, has blasted Lionel Messi claiming the Barcelona legend has too much power in the club, calling his attitude towards Barcelona team-mate Antoine Griezmann “deplorable”,

According to Eric Olhats (pictured below) the Argentine superstar is a bad influence off the pitch at Camp Nou and has never liked Griezmann since he was signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

Since joining the club, Griezmann has failed to live up to the high expectations fans had, but Olhats says that is not down to a lack of effort from the 29-year-old.

Olhats told France Football: “Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi has a view on everything.

“He’s at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye.

“His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I’ve always heard Antoine say there’s no problem with Messi,…