Wildlife charity begins rescue mission after visitor secretly took pictures of a starving lion and dozens of underfed animals at a Zoo in Nigeria (Photos/Video)

A wildlife charity has begun a rescue mission to save the life of a severely malnourished male lion after a visitor discovered the starving lion and dozens of underfed animals at a zoo in Nigeria.

According to Mail Online, the man made the shocking discovery at the Gamji Gate zoo in Kaduna, Nigeria.

The report said the man, who wished to remain unnamed, paid a one-dollar entrance fee to the state-owned zoo where he said he found a starving lion and dozens of neglected animals.

Speaking with Jam Press, the man said: ‘The first moment I saw the animal I felt shock. I was so surprised. I felt so nervous and uneasy because it was my first time seeing a lion live.

‘Like this is my first time in a zoo. I virtually saw them in movies, news and magazines. Actually, most of the animals in the zoo are not well-fed. They lack proper treatment or let me say malnutrition.’

The man who recorded his findings said he immediately contacted the animal welfare charity WildatLife.e.V to…