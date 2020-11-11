Woman narrates what she did when she found out her boyfriend was getting married to another woman

A woman took to Twitter to narrate what she did when she found out her boyfriend was getting married to someone else.

She shared her story after OAP Toolz asked people to share the most embarrassing thing they have done when going through a break up.

The woman then responded: “Found out he was getting married, got a scissors and destroyed his wedding suit. It happened yesterday.”

She added that she hopes he doesn’t notice his suit is damaged until his wedding day “when it’ll be too late to order for another one.”