A repentant Boko Haram gave out information on the movement of soldiers before the recent attack in Damboa

Senator Ali Ndume has alleged that a repentant Boko Haram terrorist gave out information on the movement of the Army to Boko Haram members who carried out an attack in Damboa recently.
Ndume who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, made the allegation during the budget defence of the military before the committee today November 11.
Ndume seized the opportunity to once again condemn the de-radicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration program organized by Operation Safe Corridor of the Nigerian Army.
I am in disagreement with the government on the issue of deradicalising and reintergrating. My position is still the same. The executive’s position is different but I still maintain that position. You can’t be resettling people, pampering them while the war is not over.
The committee is on the same page and I believe many Nigerians are on the same page with us.
In my own village, 75 mallams that are Muslims who are above 60, were taken to an…
