A repentant Boko Haram gave out information on the movement of soldiers before the recent attack in Damboa

Senator Ali Ndume has alleged that a repentant Boko Haram terrorist gave out information on the movement of the Army to Boko Haram members who carried out an attack in Damboa recently.

Ndume who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, made the allegation during the budget defence of the military before the committee today November 11.

Ndume seized the opportunity to once again condemn the de-radicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration program organized by Operation Safe Corridor of the Nigerian Army.