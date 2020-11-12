EndSARS promoters drag CBN to court as they demand the unfreezing of their accounts

Fourteen out of the twenty alleged #EndSARS promoters whose bank accounts have been frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have filed a countersuit before the Federal High court in Abuja, for their accounts to be unfrozen.

Recall that on November 5, the CBN secured an order from Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 of the alleged #EndSARS promoters and a public affairs company. The apex court alleged that the accounts of the promoters were linked with terrorist activities. The court granted the request of the CBN and their accounts were frozen for 90 days. Read here and here.

Those affected by the ban include Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Gatefield Nigeria Limited, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye and Adegoke Emmanuel. Others include Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mulu Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred…