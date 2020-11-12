IGP seeks N24.8bn to fuel vehicles and motorcycles

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu has disclosed that the Force will need N24.8bn to fuel its fleet of vehicles and motorcycles in a year.
The police chief who disclosed this when he presented the 2020 budget performance and and defended the 2021 budget proposal before the House of Representatives Committee on Police, said they are being bogged down by the low envelope budgetary provisions.
Adamu said;
“The implication is that under an ideal situation, the amount that has been reviewed cannot meet up with the requirement of policing the country.
“If you take for example, the daily fuel consumption for our vehicles; vehicles that have petrol engine take about N22.5bn to fuel it within the year.
“The motorcycles we have will require N834.4m to fuel. And those vehicles using diesel will require N4bn to fuel.
“So, if you compute this, with what has been proposed, fuel alone will take the chunk of the money that has been budgeted not to talk of…
