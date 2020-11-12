Maje Ayida vs Toke Makinwa defamation lawsuit has come to an end. Maje got only N1m in damages....

The defamation lawsuit between media girl Toke Makinwa and her Fitness expert ex-husband Maje Ayida has come to an end

Recall that Maje had sued the media personality after asking her to stop the promotion and sale of her memoir titled, On Becoming, where she revealed all that happened in their 13-year relationship and how he got his girlfriend pregnant while married to her.

Maje stated that the book contained defamatory words, which was misleading and had subjected their him to public ridicule. Ayida in the lawsuit asked Makinwa, among other things, to withdraw the book from circulation, recall all copies distributed and hand them over to him for destruction.

The fitness expert had also demanded for N100m in damages in the lawsuit. He asked the court to donate damages awarded him to four charities which will be nominated by him.

Justice Ogunjobi of the Lagos State High Court at Tafawa Balewa Square who ruled on the case on Thursday November 12, stated that…