Yung6ix calls on Davido and Burna Boy to quash their “beef” over fear it may escalate 

Rapper, Yung6ix has called on Davido and Burna Boy to quash their reported beef over fear it could escalate.

The singers are said to have been at loggerheads for some time and it remains unclear what led to their beef.

Reacting on Twitter, Yung6ix urged them to end their beef over fear the people around them could take the clash to the ‘next level’

According to the rapper, nobody wins when the family feuds.

He wrote: “David and Burna gotta end that beef cux the peeps around em are so loyal they can take it to the next level. On God u know n—gas ready to let that 400 sing for you, let’s not take it to that level cux all it takes is one wrong scene. Nobody wins when the family feuds. “