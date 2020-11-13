212 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

212 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Thursday November 12, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases is as follows; Lagos-71, Imo-26, Plateau-26, FCT-19, Ondo-17, Kaduna-14, Rivers-9, Oyo-9, Katsina-6, Osun-4, Bauchi-2, Ekiti-2, Nasarawa-2, Ogun-2, Kano-1, Kwara-1, Taraba-1.

There are now 64,728 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 1,162 deaths have been recorded. 60,790 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged.