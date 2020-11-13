70-year-old man arrested for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter in Ogun

The police in Ogun state have arrested 70-year-old Hunsu Sunday, pictured above, for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, states that the septuagenarian was apprehended based on a complaint made by a relation of the victim, at the Ado-Odo Division.

Oyetemi said the complainant told the police that the victim had been living with the suspect since the demise of her mother. The victim was said to have informed the relation of how her grandfather had been abusing her sexually.

Upon this information, the DPO Ado-Odo, SP Michael Arowojeun, detailed his men and effect the arrest of the suspect.

“On interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter, but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim is pregnant. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.”the statement in part read

Oyeyemi added that the State…