Dolly Parton, 75, says she doesn’t have ‘time to be old’ and admits she’ll ‘look as young’ as her plastic surgeon allows

Musical icon Dolly Parton said that she doesn’t have time to grow old and she will look as young as her plastic surgeon allows.

She made this known while chatting with Oprah Winfrey.

The 75-year-old singer and songwriter said she is ready to “look like a cartoon” if that means defeating any form of aging, just weeks after revealing she’s considering posing in a spread for Playboy magazine.

During a sit-down on AppleTV’s The Oprah Conversation, Dolly spoke of her desires to gracefully age.

“As you reach each milestone age, I want to know what impact, if any, does the number have on you?” Oprah Winfrey asked.

Dolly Parton responded: “I don’t think about my life in terms of numbers. First of all, I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old. I can’t stop long enough to grow old.

She added that she’ll “be the best I can be at whatever age.”

She continued: “I bet you I won’t look much different when I’m 95, if I live that…