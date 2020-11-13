I have too many young girls following me to be the face of any skin bleaching product

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Vee, has said that she is being careful with choosing a brand to associate with.
Recall that last week, the reality TV star responded to trolls who were mocking her for not securing any endorsement since she left the reality TV show in September this year. Read here.
In a series of tweets, Vee pointed out that she is being careful of the brands she associates with. Her tweets read
”Call me stubborn, but you can’t convince me to do something I don’t believe in or something that doesn’t represent my brand because “that’s how things are done in this country.
I have too many young girls following me to be the face of any skin bleaching products. I’m a size 10, so why would I be representing slimming products?
I refuse to be a cliche. And if it takes me a little longer to get to where I wanna be, then so help me God. For the last time; Longevity > bragging rights.”
Source: Linda Ikeji