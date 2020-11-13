Mr. Joseph Nwaegbu and their shadowy minders and paymasters obviously think that the ICC is a forum for frivolities





Human rights activist, Femi Falana has reacted to the lawsuit filed against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

LIB reported earlier that Joseph Nwaegbu, a Senior Associate of Pathfind Attorneys who filed the petition before the ICC on behalf of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI), accused Falana of allegedly instigating the #EndSARS crisis that led to the deaths of many Nigerians.

However in a statement titled “LET THE GUILTY BE AFRAID”, Falana disclosed why he has been vocal against oppression and brutality.

Citing a report by a judicial commission of enquiry on the alleged killings of some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) by the Nigerian army in Kaduna in December 2015, Falana stated that failure to rebuke such action emboldens the perpetrators.

The Senior Advocate who welcomed the petition against him, further stated that Mr. Joseph Nwaegbu/Pathfind Attorneys/MNBI and their shadowy minders and paymasters think that the ICC is a forum for…





