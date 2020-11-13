Super Eagles throw away four-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone

The Super Eagles of Nigeria threw away a four-goal lead against Sierra Leone to draw in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match which took place on Friday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Two goals from Alex Iwobi and one each from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria a 4-0 lead in the first half before Sierra Leone’s Kwame Quee scored one just before the break

Heading back into the second half, the Super Eagles threw away the lead as Sierra Leone pulled a shocking comeback to draw the match 4 – 4.

Two goals from Al-Hadji Kamara and one from Mustapha Bundu completed the comeback for John Keister’s side.

Despite the stalemate, the Eagles are still top in Group L with seven points from three games so far while the Leone Stars are now third on the group with just two points.