Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski, 47, confirmed in a text to CNBC on Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier.

Asked if he was experiencing symptoms of the virus, Lewandowski told CNBC: “I feel great.”

He joins a growing list of individuals close to the President to have tested positive for the virus this week after attending campaign events before the presidential election.

David Bossie, one of the President’s political advisers, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and White House political affairs director Brian Jack all tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Lewandowski was recently in Philadelphia, where the Trump campaign is mounting lawsuits to challenge ‘vote irregularities’ despite lack of evidence

He was reportedly also present at a news conference in the city on Saturday at Four Seasons…