WIN BIG at Our GAC CAR VIRTUAL LAUNCH!

CIG Motors, (authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa), is unveiling a new era of mobility at the live premiere of the GA4 and GS3 brands in a few days!!

Tune in live, on Thursday, November 19th by 2pm, for the virtual unveiling.

Lots of A-List Celebrities, Business leaders and much more? Who would be the best dressed? It’s up to you to decide!

And while you’re at it, ONE lucky guest will walk away with a brand new GAC car!

Could it be you? That depends on you!

Here’s how YOU can win– Answer 50 Questions correctly to stand a chance in these few short steps!