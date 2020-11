Akpororo and his wife Josephine are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today, November 14.

The couple who got married in 2015, have three children, a girl and a set of twins (boy and girl).

Marking his 5th wedding anniversary, Akpororo shared a photo of himself and his wife and wrote: “Wow 5years already oh lord I’m grateful. Happy wedding anniversary to us bae @jojosplace_vantage triplet loading.”

Josephine wrote: “5years!!! FOREVER! FOREVER!”