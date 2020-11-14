Governor Ganduje’s aide shares donkey and other items to empower Kano youths

Senior Special Assistant to Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Youths Development, Murtala Gwarmai on Thursday November 12 shared a donkey and other items to empower youths of the state.

Daily Trust reported that no fewer than 40 youths in the state benefitted from the event which took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry for Youths and Sports.

Gwarmai who also shared motorcycles, bicycles, cash prizes worth N100,000, building blocks and roofing sheets among others, said the decision to include the donkey in the list of items distributed followed the request made by one of the beneficiaries who uses it to transport sand, gravel and blocks, adding that the empowerment will go a long way in assisting his business.

Those who attended the event include the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, the Senior Special Assistant on Youths II, Ibrahim Ahmad and other top officials in the ministry.