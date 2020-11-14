Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for her mum (photos)

Emmanuella has built her mother a house.

The young comedienne took to Instagram to share photos of the house and also thank her mom for encouragement and support.

She wrote: ” I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell. my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”

See full photos below.