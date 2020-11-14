Nigerians react after Super Eagles threw away four-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone in AFCON qualifying match 

Nigerians are reacting in anger on social media after the Super Eagles threw away a 4-0 lead to draw 4 – 4 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Friday November 13.

The match went down at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Two goals from Alex Iwobi and one each from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen gave Nigeria a 4-0 lead in the first half before Sierra Leone’s Kwame Quee scored one just before the break

Heading back into the second half, the Super Eagles threw away the lead as Sierra Leone pulled a shocking comeback to draw the match 4 – 4.

Goals from Al-Hadji Kamara and Mustapha Bundu completed the comeback for John Keister’s side.

Nigerians on Twitter have now taken to social media to express their frustration over the outcome of the match.

