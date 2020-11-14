Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after nearly a decade together

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have ended their relationship and now share co-parenting duties.

People first reported the split Friday, November 13, citing an unnamed source close to the couple who said two parted ways at the start of 2020.

Wilde and Sudeikis share two children, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

“It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the source told People.

Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 45, met and began dating in 2011, then got engaged after the holidays in 2012. Earlier that year, Wilde said she had fallen “blissfully, hopefully, wildly in love.”