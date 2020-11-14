Trump campaign drops Arizona lawsuit requesting review of ballots

A lawsuit seeking a review of all ballots cast on Election Day in Arizona state of the United States, has been dropped by lawyers for the Trump campaign.

CNN reported that Trump’s lawyers dropped the lawsuit after finding that the margin of victory for the presidential contest in Arizona could not be overcome.

The Trump campaign had filed the lawsuit alleging some voters were confused on Election Day and feared that their ballots were not counted if the vote tabulation machines classified their ballots as overvotes. They were seeking a hand review of any ballots flagged by the machine as overvotes alleging it could result in thousands of votes for President Donald Trump.

A state judge in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, held a six-hour evidentiary hearing on the case. Kory Langhofer, a lawyer for the Trump campaign wrote;