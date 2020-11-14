Youth members return to Lagos panel

Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the youth members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry resumed sitting on Saturday November 14, after boycotting the panel for over a week in protest against the freezing of their bank accounts and that of other #EndSARS promoters by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recall that retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel had adjourned its sitting till November 7 following its inability to form a quorum due to the boycott of the sitting by the two youth panel members

It is expected that the Nigerian Army will return to give its testimony on Saturday November 14.

Top military officers, whose statements on oath have already been submitted to the panel are the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo; Chief of Staff, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, VI, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Nsikak Edet; Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig. Gen. Francis Omata; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig….