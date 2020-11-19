ASUU denies suspending strike and reveals that FG has said it will resume meetings with them

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied reports that it has suspended the indefinite strike action.

 

This denial comes after a statement started making the rounds online with the subject, “Notice of suspension of ASUU indefinite strike action of all member universities across Nigeria.”

 

ASUU shared a screenshot of the statement on Twitter and called it “fake news”.

 

It added that, “The Federal Government has said it will resume meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Friday.

 

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment disclosed this on Wednesday night.”

 

The statement from ASUU continues: “The parley is expected to address various pending issues, including the contentious payment platform preferred by the union.”

 

Read the rest of ASUU’s tweets below.

 

