”Who is she fronting for? Who are her sponsors?”- Lai Mohammed tackles DJ Switch

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has asked DJ Switch who ”she is fronting for” and ‘who are her sponsors.’

Recall that Obianuju Udeh aka DJ Switch used her Instagram live to give live updates when the military stormed the Lekki tollgate during the #EndSARS protest on October 20.

DJ Switch has repeatedly come out to dismiss the claims of government at all levels on the number of casuaties witnessed at the Lekki shooting incident. While the Lagos state government claim two persons died, DJ Switch in a video she shared online, claimed she counted 15 dead bodies. Read here.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday November 19, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said DJ Switch was one of the purveyors of fake news and disinformation during and after the #EndSARS protest.