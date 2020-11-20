FG begins registration of ASUU’s rival union

Amid the ongoing 10-month old strike undertaken by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the federal government has commenced the process of registering a rival union.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige disclosed this when the leadership of Congress of University Academics (CONUA) led by its National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday November 19.
The Minister regretted the long strike by ASUU which he said has negatively affected the educational development of the country.
Ngige said;
“We are receiving you in audience formally today in this ministry. We have the right to receive associations of persons that are workers, whether we have registered them or not, just as you have the right to apply for registration which is the lawful thing to do.
“We have the right to receive and hold meetings with you. The journey to have you registered has just started.
“You have done the right thing by applying and…
Source: Linda Ikeji