FG begins registration of ASUU’s rival union

Amid the ongoing 10-month old strike undertaken by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the federal government has commenced the process of registering a rival union.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige disclosed this when the leadership of Congress of University Academics (CONUA) led by its National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday November 19.

The Minister regretted the long strike by ASUU which he said has negatively affected the educational development of the country.

Ngige said;