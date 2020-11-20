Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, serenaded by his family members as he turns 63 (photos/Video)

By
Headliners
-
3



5fb79598ab3f1Former President Goodluck Jonathan turns 63 years old today November 20. His family members and his grandchildren gathered in his home this morning to serenade him with a happy birthday song. See photos and video below 5fb7953d03af75fb7954cc1c255fb7955d2265e5fb7956e3a4095fb79581ec322Watch the video below     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, serenaded by his family members as he turns 63 (photos/Video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR