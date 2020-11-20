



Former President Goodluck Jonathan turns 63 years old today November 20. His family members and his grandchildren gathered in his home this morning to serenade him with a happy birthday song. See photos and video below Watch the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, serenaded by his family members as he turns 63 (photos/Video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







