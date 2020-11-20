On what level and audacity do you have to call my friends and family pu*sy?

Paul Okoye has expressed his disappointment at Davido for attacking guests at his and his twin brother, Peter’s birthday parties on Wednesday night.

Davido took to his Twitter handle to slam people who attended the separate birthday parties organized by the estranged twin brothers on Wednesday.

Davido on his Twitter handle wrote;

”Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai”

Reacting via his Instastories, Paul asked Davido who gave him the audacity to drag his family and friends.