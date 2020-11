In its bid to enhance the telephony experience of its teeming subscribers, total telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has expanded the services and features of the 777 USSD service platform.

New and existing Glo subscribers can now buy social media bundles, enjoy Berekete Bonus, Airtime and Data Top-Up on their Glo SIM and stay connected.

One code for everything GLO. Dial *777# to get started