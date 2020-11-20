Police launch manhunt for suspect allegedly involved in the rape and murder of 3-year-old girl in South Africa

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for the suspect involved in the brutal rape and murder of a 3-year-old child, at Vingerkraal village in the Bela-Bela policing area.

The body of the victim identified as Melania Ndacha Ruben, was discovered in a stream on Tuesday night, November 17.

According to Police Spokesperson, Col. Moatshe Ngoepe, the child was reported missing earlier that fateful day.

“It is alleged that the child’s mother left her(deceased) with a neighbour and to her surprise, when she returned at about 14:00, the child was nowhere to be found. The Police were informed and the joint search operation with the community members was activated and the child was later found at about 20:00 with open wounds on her body, dumped inside the river stream in this area. She was certified dead by the emergency medical services (EMS)” said Ngoepe.

“The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage. The suspect was identified but he is…