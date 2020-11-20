Senior Pentagon official Anthony Tata tests positive for COVID-19

A senior civilian Pentagon official has tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Lithuanian defense minister Raimundas Karoblis last Friday, November 13.

According to a Pentagon statement, Tata will isolate at home for the next 14 days. It was further gathered that Karoblis also tested positive for COVID-19 and the Lithuanian Embassy told the Pentagon of his infection on Thursday November 18.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman;

“Mr. Tata was tested today and has tested positive for COVID-19 on two successive tests. He will isolate at home for the next 14 days in accordance with Center for Disease Control protocols.”

Hoffman who all of the U.S. officials were tested after the Lithuanian Embassy notified the Pentagon on Thursday that Karoblis had tested positive, further revealed that the Pentagon is continuing to conduct further contract tracing on DoD personnel who have had close contact with the Lithuanian delegation or Tata.

Karoblis also met with…