‘We stand by our report’- CNN reacts to FG’s threat to sanction it over the Lekki shooting documentary

Cable News Network, CNN has reacted to the threat of sanctions from the Federal Government over its investigative report on the October 20 shooting incident at the Lekki tollgate.

The international media house carried out an investigation into the incident and shared its findings on Wednesday, November 18. Read here.

At a press conference in Abuja today November 19, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the report by the media house was one-dimension and lacked balance. He called for the sanction of the media house. Read here.

In a statement released by one of its company spokesperson, CNN said it stands by its investigation.