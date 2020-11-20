“You are a very stupid idiot. Omo ale.” Kunle Afolayan slams follower who asked why his latest movie ‘doesn’t have subtitle’

Kunle Afolayan has slammed a follower who questioned why his latest movie doesn’t have subtitle.

The follower wrote: “@kunleafolayan Citation Is A Great Film No Doubt, But Non Subtitle Of French Part Is A Great Disservice To The Movie.”

However, it turns out that the movie has subtitle on Netflix and the follower likely watched on an unauthorized platform, and this angered Kunle.

And the filmmaker responded: “You are a very stupid idiot. That’s what you get if you keep downloading films from unauthorized streaming platforms. Omo ale.”