9PSB Board Appoints Branka Mracajac as CEO

The Board of Directors of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has announced the appointment of Branka Mracajac as the CEO designate. A seasoned Enterprise Resource Planning expert, Branka brings on board, an enviable record of accomplishments in digital financial services and risk management.

Prior to her appointment by 9PSB, Branka demonstrated her ingenuity during her stint at Digital Finance International in Russia and other markets. She is a versatile professional with top management experience of over 15 years in digital finance across 30 markets globally.

The Serbian national has worked in accelerating the adoption of digital payments and facilitated financial inclusion for various markets across Europe and other emerging markets around the world.

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently granted final approval to Nigeria’s digital lifestyle bank, 9PSB, to commence operations in fostering financial inclusion in Nigeria’s banking ecosystem.

With Branka’s leadership and experience…