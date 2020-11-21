Lagos Judicial panel continues to examine CCTV footage from Lekki tollgate on October 20

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos state government, continued to examine the October 20 CCTV footage from the Lekki tollgate.

The panel was constituted to investigate police brutality and also the shooting incident at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

At today’s sitting, the panel continued to review the CCTV footage obtained from the Lekki Concession Company for October 20.

The footage reviewed showed that the scene was calm until about 6.43pm when people could be seen running towards the tollgate from the Oriental Hotel end. Two minutes later, at 6.45pm, military trucks with flashing headlights arrived the scene. There were no fewer than seven of them. At 6.53pm, about 10 minutes after the arrival of the military vehicles, the tollgate went into a blackout.

Two minutes later, at 6.55pm, one of the military vehicles drove through the tollgate to the other end where the crowd of protesters was gathered.

