LeonardoBySujimoto SPA: SPA WEY GO HAVARD!

Extravagant and indulgent, the LeonardoBySujimoto’s SPA ticks all the boxes for a

world-class luxury spa break. From steams and frankincense compresses to beauty

rituals and caviar facials, the Leonardo Luxury SPA speaks only of innovative

technologies and topnotch amenities.

Selling at an initial deposit of $180,000(30%), the LeonardoBySujimoto features first

class amenities such as a Private Boat Club, Mini clinic, Mini Mart, Full Home

Automation, In-House Salon, Crèche, Interactive Lobby, Fully equipped Techno

Gym, Infinity Pool,Tennis and Squash Court, Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses,

KohlerKitchen exclusive and Award Winning Zaha Hadid Bathroom amongst others.

The sophisticated stance of the SPA provides unforgettable experiences from its serene

ambience, giving residents a time of their lives where they can relax their worries in the

comforts of their own home.

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in

Bourdillon and Eko…