LeonardoBySujimoto SPA: SPA WEY GO HAVARD!

Extravagant and indulgent, the LeonardoBySujimoto’s SPA ticks all the boxes for a
world-class luxury spa break. From steams and frankincense compresses to beauty
rituals and caviar facials, the Leonardo Luxury SPA speaks only of innovative
technologies and topnotch amenities.
Selling at an initial deposit of $180,000(30%), the LeonardoBySujimoto features first
class amenities such as a Private Boat Club, Mini clinic, Mini Mart, Full Home
Automation, In-House Salon, Crèche, Interactive Lobby, Fully equipped Techno
Gym, Infinity Pool,Tennis and Squash Court, Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses,
KohlerKitchen exclusive and Award Winning Zaha Hadid Bathroom amongst others.
The sophisticated stance of the SPA provides unforgettable experiences from its serene
ambience, giving residents a time of their lives where they can relax their worries in the
comforts of their own home.
In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in
Bourdillon and Eko…
Source: Linda Ikeji