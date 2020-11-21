NUC transfers ownership of LAUTECH to Oyo state government

Ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso has been transferred to the Oyo state Government by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

In the resolution which was reached following the lingering controversy over the ownership of LAUTECH, the University’s College of Health Sciences in Osogbo was ceded to the Government of Osun State.

The reconciliation was said to have followed the extensive mediation by the National Universities Commission on the need to restore tranquility and conducive learning environment in both institutions.

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission Professor Abubakar Rasheed who made the announcement at a media briefing in Abuja, said both Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Oyo state signed a memorandum of Agreement after a high powered tripartite meeting held between the 8th and 12th of November in Lagos.

The NUC boss expressed optimism that the…