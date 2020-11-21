“This man no dey even pick my call” Charley Boy’s daughter continues dragging him as she reveals what she went through after she came out as gay to him

Charley Boy’s youngest daughter, Dewy Oputa has continued dragging her father after he publicly said he loves her and is proud to have a gay daughter.

Earlier today, November 20, the singer shared a photo he took with his daughter and narrated how he felt when she revealed she’s a lesbian. He declared support for her and said he is “grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child” (read here).

His daughter, who had called him out in 2018 when he made a similar statement, slammed him again and accused him of using her sexuality to gains “follows” (read here).

Charley Boy, aka Area Fada, responded, telling her not to be like that and assuring her of his love for her.

He then shared another post, revealing that he’s available to offer emotional support to other members of the LGBTQ community whose parents are not accepting of their sexuality.

This angered Dewy and she took to Twitter to slam him in a lengthy thread.

She claimed her father…