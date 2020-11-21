Twitter to hand control of US president’s official account to Joe Biden on January 20 even if Donald Trump doesn’t leave the White House

Twitter will hand control of the US president’s official account to Joe Biden on January 20 regardless of whether Donald Trump has left the White House or not, it has been revealed.

President Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat in the 2020 president election, alleging high-level voter fraud after Biden was announced as the winner, but the POTUS Twitter account will be handed to Democrat anyway, according to Twitter.

‘Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,’ Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico.

The same goes for @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and a handful of other official accounts associated with the presidency, the report said.

Trump has tweeted 10,900 times since taking over the POTUS account in January 2017, but all his posts will be archived and an account tallying zero Tweets will pass to Biden on January 20.

Twitter also confirmed that staffers will meet…