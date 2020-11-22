ASUU denies suspending its eight months old strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that the news making the rounds that it has suspended its eight-month-old strike in Universities, is fake and should be disregarded.

Social media was agog with news on Saturday, November 21 that the academic union had suspended its strike action and will resume academic activities across the nation on Monday, November 23. The news was started by a Twitter handle purportedly run by the association.

A senior member of the association has however come out to debunk the news, stating that the association doesn’t have a Twitter handle. According to the member, if the union wants to suspend the strike, it will be via a press conference and not via Twitter.

Recall that last Friday November 20, the Federal government in its negotiation meeting with the academic union, accepted the demand of the lecturers to be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. The Federal government also agreed to increase…