Borno State Govt debunks media reports of attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy by Boko Haram

The Borno State Government has debunked media reports claiming there was another attack by Boko Haram on the convoy of Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.

A report by an online media medium had claimed that terrorists on Saturday, ambushed an advance team of the governor at Ja’alta along Gajiram to Monguno Road, killing seven soldiers and members of Civilian-JTF.

A statement issued by Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, on Sunday, November 22, said the governor traveled to Baga, spent a day supervising the distribution of food and other relief to thousands of residents and returned to Maiduguri safely with no hitch whatsoever.

“For the record, we write to quickly clarify that contrary to a “breaking news” by an online news medium, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone,” the statement says.

“The governor was actually in Baga from Saturday to Sunday, during which he supervised the…