Concentrate on the fight against me and leave Imo people alone





Former governor of Imo State and member representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has told Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop destroying the assets of the people of the state in a bid to get at him.

Okorocha who insisted that the assets he left belongs to people of Imo state, expressed regret that most of the “people-oriented signature projects” constructed by his administration had been lying waste and abandoned by his successor.

“It’s been one drama or the other since I left office as the governor of Imo State. It started with Emeka Ihedioha and now, Hope Uzodimma. “I decided not to show my my face and give leaders opportunity to correct the wrong things that have been going on. “But, the government of the day is not able to differentiate between Rochas as a person and what Rochas did for Imo State as governor. “Whatever assets I left here doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the people of Imo State. “For instance, the 1000-bed Somto Hospital…





Source: Linda Ikeji