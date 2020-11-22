Gunmen kidnap and kill Nasarawa APC chairman

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Philip Tatari Shekwo, who was kidnapped last night has been murdered.

His body was found dumped few meters away from his private residence at Anguwar Bukan -Sidi in Lafia metropolis on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that the gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the chairman’s residence around 11: pm on Saturday, November 21. They opened fire at the gate, forcing a policeman guarding the house to take cover and then went straight into Shekwolo’s bedroom and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the abduction to newsmen, said policemen were immediately deployed to the scene, adding that the police engaged the gunmen in a shoot out but they managed to escape with the victim.

Details later…