“Help me save my marriage”- singer, 9ice appeals to the public to help beg his wife after video of him caressing a lady’s b**bs in a hotel leaked online (video)

Singer Abolore Adegbola Akande aka 9ice, has come out to appeal to the public to help him beg his wife, Olasunkanmi, after a video of him with another lady in a hotel leaked online.

During the week, a video of the singer and another lady made the rounds. 9ice could be seen caressing the lady’s boobs and also warning other guys to stay away from her. A naked photo of him in the bathroom was also shared online.

A sober 9ice has shared a video on his Instagram page this afternoon, appealing to the public to help him beg his wife whom he got married to in January 2020.

In the video, the singer said this is his third marriage and he wants it to work