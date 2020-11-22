Pretty Mike attends Williams Uchemba’s wedding with an entourage of heavily pregnant women (video/photo)

Pretty Mike attended Williams Uchemba’s wedding with an entourage of heavily pregnant women.

The club owner referred to the women as his “6 baby mothers to be”.

This isn’t his first time creating a scene while attending an event. He was once called in for questioning after he attended an event accompanied by a number of women on dog leashes. Also, in 2019, he attended an event with four dwarfs carrying a calabash.

Swipe below for a video of him and his entourage of pregnant women.