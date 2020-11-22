R&B singer, Jeremih transferred out of ICU and taken off a ventilator amid COVID-19 recovery

American R&B singer, Jeremih has made some progress in his battle with a severe case of COVID-19.

The 33-year-old has been moved out of the ICU and taken off a ventilator one week after news broke that he was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus.

His family confirmed the news, telling TMZ and Entertainment Tonight in a statement, “Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”

In 2019, the singer/songwriter/rapper/producer signed to Def Jam Recordings. His Birthday Sex debut single rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.